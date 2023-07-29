SG Americas Securities LLC Has $841,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

CLH opened at $165.19 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $172.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.