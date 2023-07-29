SG Americas Securities LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $241,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 184.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

