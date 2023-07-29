SG Americas Securities LLC Has $859,000 Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 720.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.