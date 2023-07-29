SG Americas Securities LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $251.46 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

