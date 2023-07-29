SG Americas Securities LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 228.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

