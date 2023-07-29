SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.37. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

