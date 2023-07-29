SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

