SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,839 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 564.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Energizer Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

