SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,603 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $108.98 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

