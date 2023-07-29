SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 61,351 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Yext by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

Yext stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

