SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,070 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $999,473. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

