SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arvinas by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $22.42 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.
Arvinas Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
