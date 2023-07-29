SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.3 %

TXRH stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $118.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.