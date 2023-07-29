Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 425.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shake Shack by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shake Shack stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

