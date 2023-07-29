Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 178.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $785.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.17. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.