Signaturefd LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 378.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XSLV stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.