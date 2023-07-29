Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $312,957 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

