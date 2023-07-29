Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 179.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGNA. Benchmark reduced their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

