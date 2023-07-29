Signaturefd LLC Buys 199 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 276.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

