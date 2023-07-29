Signaturefd LLC Buys 49 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia Price Performance

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.06.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $425.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.69. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $431.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

