Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 125 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $409,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $4,696,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.0 %

RBC opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.83.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.