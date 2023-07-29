Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 508,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 569,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $85.21 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

