Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,438,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after purchasing an additional 197,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $3,083,944. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.