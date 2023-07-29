Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 230.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,048 shares of company stock worth $1,000,233 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The company had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

