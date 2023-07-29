Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 615.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 87,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

