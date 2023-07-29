Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) by 127.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $614,000.

YINN stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $77.60.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

