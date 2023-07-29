Signaturefd LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trex by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. Trex’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

