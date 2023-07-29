Signaturefd LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 970.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 271,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,888,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,888,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.3 %

INVA stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $917.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

