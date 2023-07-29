Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 155.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 123,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 272,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 368,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NMRK opened at $6.80 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

