Signaturefd LLC Purchases 775 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,095,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

