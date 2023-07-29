Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

