Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.