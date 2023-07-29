Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $841.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

