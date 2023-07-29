Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

SLGN stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

