Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 257.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,642 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

