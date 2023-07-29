SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SiTime were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $14,921,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 577.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $7,836,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $6,097,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,062,851.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

