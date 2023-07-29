Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

