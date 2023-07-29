SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 38,918.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

