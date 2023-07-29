Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,808.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

