Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

