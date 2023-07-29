Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 79,185 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79,185 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

