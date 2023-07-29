Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

