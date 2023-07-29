Susquehanna Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

