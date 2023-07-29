SVB Leerink Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.70. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.23 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

