Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,354 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

