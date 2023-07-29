Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,410.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,080. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

