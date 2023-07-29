Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after buying an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $382.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.99 and a 200-day moving average of $417.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

