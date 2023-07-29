Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.