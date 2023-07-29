Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 11,383 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

