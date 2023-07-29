Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 13,214 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.18 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

